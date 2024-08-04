Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.19

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.19 and traded as high as $12.30. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 838 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of South Carolina in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 20.76%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 65.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.