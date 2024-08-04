Barclays Boosts Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $36.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.58.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.06. 15,882,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,236,811. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $848,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3,383.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 393,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after buying an additional 382,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

