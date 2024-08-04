Barclays Cuts Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target to $6.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.45.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DH

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 6.3 %

DH opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $63.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.