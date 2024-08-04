Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.28

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2024

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGHGet Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.28 and traded as high as $15.12. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 62,631 shares trading hands.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $740,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $656,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 13.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 23.2% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 71,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.