Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.28

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.28 and traded as high as $15.12. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 62,631 shares trading hands.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
