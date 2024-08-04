Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.28

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.28 and traded as high as $15.12. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 62,631 shares trading hands.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $740,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $656,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 13.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 23.2% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 71,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.