Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $604.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Belden updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.650 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Belden Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BDC traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.35. 625,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.06. Belden has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $102.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.57.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BDC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $104,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,219 shares of company stock valued at $986,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.