Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0496 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $331.35 million and approximately $749,877.95 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,820.99 or 0.04782022 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00036619 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012510 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008286 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,020,037 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,320,037 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

