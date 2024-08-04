Belrium Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Belrium has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can currently be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (CRYPTO:BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

Belrium Token Trading

