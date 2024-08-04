Benchmark Boosts Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $56.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Benchmark from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRTO. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Get Criteo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRTO

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.42. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.10 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Criteo

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $804,056.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,601.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $804,056.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,601.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $250,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,565,943.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,411 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Criteo by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,511 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,195,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,100,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 453,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Criteo by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 200,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 37,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

(Get Free Report)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.