Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Fox Advisors cut Benchmark Electronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.33.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 5.0 %

BHE opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 65.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 81.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

