Benchmark Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $163.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $153.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EA. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.16.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $148.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $153.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.16 and its 200 day moving average is $135.97.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,239 shares of company stock worth $3,197,469 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

