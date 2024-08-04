Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.980-2.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Better Choice Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTTR opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.71. Better Choice has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $25.52.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter. Better Choice had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 135.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, and chews.

