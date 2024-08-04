BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $81.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. BigCommerce updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

BigCommerce Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market cap of $476.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Insider Transactions at BigCommerce

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $48,321.45. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 240,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 5,787 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $48,321.45. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 31,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $266,423.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 719,939 shares in the company, valued at $6,011,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

