Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Announces Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $638.48 million for the quarter.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 11.1 %
Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $32.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.51. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $271.00 and a 12 month high of $373.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile
