Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Announces Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $638.48 million for the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 11.1 %

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $32.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.51. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $271.00 and a 12 month high of $373.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

