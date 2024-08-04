Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Cap of $12.87 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0690 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.87 million and approximately $7,222.59 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00072172 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008557 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.