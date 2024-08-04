Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Up 7.8% This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $12.63 million and $8,027.37 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00068458 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00018290 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009041 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

