BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 293.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $5,745,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,040.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,544 shares of company stock worth $6,273,484 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.85. 915,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

