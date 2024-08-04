BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 72.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BINC. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 592.2% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares in the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000.

BINC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.78. 641,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,464. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $52.87.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

