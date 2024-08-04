BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$17.00 and last traded at C$17.17. Approximately 114,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 73,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.41.
BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.15.
