BMO Capital Markets Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $48.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, July 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.03.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.14 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. DraftKings’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock worth $55,279,617. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in DraftKings by 1,009.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 768,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 698,877 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 45,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

