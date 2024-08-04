BNB (BNB) Price Tops $508.80 on Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $508.80 or 0.00857726 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $74.25 billion and approximately $1.97 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,937,121 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BNB Coin Trading
