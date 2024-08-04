Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Bodycote Price Performance

BYPLF stock opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. Bodycote has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $9.28.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

