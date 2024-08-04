Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.12% of Daqo New Energy worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,794,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,730,000 after purchasing an additional 344,616 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 79,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,044 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DQ shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.63.

DQ traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 955,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,311. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63.

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

