Boston Partners Buys 46,511 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 60.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HFWA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Heritage Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

HFWA traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. 321,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

