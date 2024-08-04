Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98,675 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.17% of Humana worth $71,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 550.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after purchasing an additional 740,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,067. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.90 and a 200 day moving average of $347.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

