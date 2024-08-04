Boston Partners Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.07% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 14.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 4.6 %

STRL stock traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.90. The stock had a trading volume of 671,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,073. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.78. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $137.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

