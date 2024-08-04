Boston Partners Has $2.14 Million Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,589 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.09% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter worth about $11,544,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,358.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 644,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after buying an additional 600,055 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 107.8% during the first quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 64,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

KGS stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.88. 1,029,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Kodiak Gas Services ( NYSE:KGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

