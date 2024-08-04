Boston Partners Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,226 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 124,376 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.16% of Hudbay Minerals worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,602,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,618,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,604,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,821,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 1,357,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.38. 6,395,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,040. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HBM shares. Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.36.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

