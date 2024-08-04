Boston Partners Has $42.70 Million Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,156 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.98% of Lantheus worth $42,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $458,271,000 after buying an additional 389,828 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Lantheus by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after buying an additional 394,837 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after buying an additional 1,269,900 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,470,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after buying an additional 114,110 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 839,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,262. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ LNTH traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $97.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,147,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,862. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day moving average is $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.