Boston Partners Has $57.21 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,288 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.02% of Nexstar Media Group worth $57,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,497.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $4,275,659.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,826 shares of company stock worth $1,080,597 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.87. The stock had a trading volume of 332,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,852. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

