Boston Partners Has $85.27 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,362,613 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.07% of Boeing worth $85,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded down $8.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.95. 11,742,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,374,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.87 and its 200-day moving average is $187.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.65.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

