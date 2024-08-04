Boston Partners Increases Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,292 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.08% of Clarivate worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Clarivate by 729.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 1,590,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clarivate by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. 3,529,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,542. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.15. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.57 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

