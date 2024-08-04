Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 486,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,560 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $95,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,283,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 943.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 762.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGM traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.79. The company had a trading volume of 35,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,179. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $140.44 and a 1-year high of $217.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Federal Agricultural Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

