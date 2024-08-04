Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 132.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,948 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.07% of Spire worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Spire by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Spire by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Spire by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Spire Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SR stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,352. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Spire’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 76.26%.

Insider Activity at Spire

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

