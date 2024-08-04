Boston Partners Purchases 158,947 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,379,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 158,947 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $50,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 17,818.8% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,496. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -436.32%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
