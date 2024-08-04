Boston Partners Reduces Stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Boston Partners lowered its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,658,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,922 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.39% of CoreCivic worth $41,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXW. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.99. 768,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXW. StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Noble Financial downgraded CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded CoreCivic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,573.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,513.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

