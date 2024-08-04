Boston Partners Sells 23,935 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,935 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in PPL were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PPL by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PPL Stock Performance
PPL stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.64. 11,185,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,332. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56.
PPL Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.
PPL Profile
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
