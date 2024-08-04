Boston Partners Sells 5,519 Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.31% of Universal Logistics worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 25.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 86,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

ULH stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,282. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.82. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $462.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ULH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

