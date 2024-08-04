Boston Partners Sells 5,690 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Movado Group were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter worth $221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 158.5% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Price Performance

MOV stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 99,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.61. Movado Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.67 million during the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Movado Group

In other news, SVP Michelle Kennedy sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $32,432.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

