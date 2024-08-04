Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
