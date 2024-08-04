Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $10.91 on Friday, reaching $448.75. 66,323,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,428,968. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $475.15 and a 200-day moving average of $449.47.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.