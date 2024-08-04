Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Buys Shares of 5,075 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,075 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Fluor by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Fluor by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fluor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FLR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,197,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $51.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.43. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

