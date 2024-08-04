Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Invests $356,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA TJUL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,745. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $27.11.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Company Profile
The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.
