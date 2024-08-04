Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Invests $356,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TJUL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,745. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.36. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $27.11.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.