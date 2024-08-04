Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Invests $396,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 101.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,014,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 130,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.42. 10,348,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,278. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $75.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.39.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,048 shares of company stock worth $1,234,530 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

