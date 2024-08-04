Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $211,000 Investment in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PML. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 742.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 37,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 817.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 69,067 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:PML traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.75. 193,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,470. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Increases Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

