Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 12,738 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $8,818,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 94,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 221.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,313 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,582 shares of company stock worth $4,073,082. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 18,941,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,440,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

