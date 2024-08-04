Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Takes $202,000 Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $826,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,297,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $3,396,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 149,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of CRS stock traded down $7.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.10. The company had a trading volume of 778,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.89 and a 200-day moving average of $89.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $148.94.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $445,518.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,678 shares of company stock worth $3,144,023 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

