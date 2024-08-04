Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Takes $231,000 Position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.30% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FID. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of FID traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.91.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.