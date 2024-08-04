Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Takes $328,000 Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75,025.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

VRP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. 1,607,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,649. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $24.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.