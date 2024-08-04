Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY24 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.400 EPS.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of BFAM traded up $16.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,371. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day moving average is $109.21.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total value of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,447 shares of company stock worth $3,186,710. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BFAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.