Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.300-3.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Bright Horizons Family Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM traded up $16.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 95.18, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.29.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFAM

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,710. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.